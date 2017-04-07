You can poke a hole in this jacket and it'll repair itself

If you’re like me and spend a lot of time outdoors, your clothes end up bearing the brunt of your travels. During walks through the woods, jackets tend to get caught on tree branches, leaving little holes all over your clothes.

The new Nano Cure Tech clothing line from Imperial Motion aims to change all of that with a jacket that actually repairs itself. All you have to do is remove the object, rub the fabric together for a few seconds, and watch as the hole completely disappears.

While the material isn’t indestructible, it’s a great option for anyone who frequently finds holes in their clothes.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.