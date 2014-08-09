This Self-Folding Robot Is Like A Real Life Transformer -- And It Could Change Satellites Forever

You’re looking at the latest creation by a number of scientists from Harvard and MIT — a robot that can fold itself out of a flat sheet of plastic with strategically placed joints, hinges, and electronics.

Once its self-assembly is complete, it can scootch away entirely under its own power.

Sure, it’s a cool “trick” (robots that build themselves!), but Gizmodo writes that the scientists have some grand ambitions for the technology. It might be used for search and rescue missions in harsh or otherwise exotic locations, but most enticingly, the team imagines building satellites that could pack flat on their way to orbit, then assemble themselves in outer space.

But here’s what we’re dealing with for now — a robot that can slowly “fold” itself into a thing that scoots around on a tabletop.

