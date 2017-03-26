A self-driving Uber got in an accident in Arizona and flipped onto its side

A self-driving Uber was involved in an accident in Tempe, Arizona late Friday night.

A photo posted on Fresco News’ Twitter feed shows Uber’s self-driving Volvo flipped on its side. Another car in the background is pictured with dents and smashed windows. There are no injuries reported at this time, according to the Fresco News.

An Uber spokesperson confirmed the accident occurred and that the photo was real in an email to Bloomberg News. Uber did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

Uber launched its self-driving-car pilot in Arizona in late December following a dispute with California regulators over the program.

Uber first attempted to launch the program, similar to the one running in Pittsburgh, in California in mid-December. But Uber neglected to obtain an autonomous vehicles licence prior to the launch, leading the California DMV to revoke registration of the company’s 16 autonomous vehicles.

Uber then shipped all 16 of its self-driving Volvo XC90s to Arizona on the back of its self-driving Otto truck.

Uber’s autonomous pilot program ran in California for just a week, but the company’s self-driving Volvo was caught on video running through a red light on a busy intersection in front of the city’s Museum of Modern Art.

An Uber spokesperson said at the time the incident was due to human error, but internal sources told the New York Times the Uber was driving itself when the incident occurred.

Uber is currently involved in a lawsuit over its self-driving technology.

Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving-car company, is suing Uber, alleging the ride-hailing service stole the designs for its lidar system. Lidar sensors shoot lasers and allow self-driving vehicles to detect obstacles. Waymo filed an injuction asking a federal judge to freeze Uber’s use of its self-driving tech.

Uber as a company is under intense scrutiny following a string of scandals.

The company has been accussed of promoting a sexist workplace after former engineer Susan Fowler wrote a blog post detailing her experience with sexual harrassment and gender bias at the company. The New York Times then posted a bombshell report detailing a company retreat where a manager groped several female employees and was later fired.

Uber also used a secretive tool called Greyball to evade government official and regulators at a time where city regulators were try to block the ride-hailing service.

BREAKING: Self-driving Uber vehicle on it’s side after a collision in Tempe, AZ. Photos by @fresconews user Mark Beach pic.twitter.com/5NCF2KG0rW

— Fresco News (@fresconews) March 25, 2017

#UPDATE: No injuries yet reported in an accident involving a self-driving #uber, captured by @fresconews user Mark Beach in Tempe, AZ. pic.twitter.com/kmizvRD5WP

— Fresco News (@fresconews) March 25, 2017

