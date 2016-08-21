These self-driving trucks may be the key to Uber's future

When you think about self-driving cars, Tesla is probably the first name you go to in your head. However, a company recently purchased by Uber, Otto might someday become the future of autonomous vehicles. Instead of building its own big rigs, Otto wants to retrofit trucks already on the road and turn them into self-driving machines.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.