London will use this self-driving shuttle to help determine if people trust the technology

This self-driving shuttle pod will be tested in London for a possible new form of transportation. Using technology by Oxbotica, the pod uses cameras and lasers to navigate — no driver.

It is based on the Heathrow Airport rail-based pods and can seat four people. It will follow a preset path near the 02 arena. The company will collect data and passenger reactions if everything goes well.

