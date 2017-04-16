This self-driving robot developed by Apple and Google alum can deliver food right to your doorstep

Yelp’s Eat24 food delivery service partnered with robotics startup Marble to build a food-delivery robot. Although it only delivers to San Francisco’s Mission and Potrero Hill Districts, for now.

The robot uses cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and lidar to navigate. Customers are sent a four-digit code to get their food.

Marble hopes to make delivery more efficient and affordable for restaurants. The company has received $US4 million in seed funding to continue development and expansion.

