US Department Of Transportation Says Self-Driving Cars Could Save Lives

GoogleGoogle has a grand vision for driverless cars and has already made claims that self-driving cars could save lives.



Now, the U.S. Department of Transportation is somewhat backing that claim.

In its first official policy on autonomous vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that cars with features like automatic braking and steering wheel control to prevent cars from drifting into lanes could save lives.

Regarding full-fledged self-driving cars, the NHTSA says the technology holds “promising long-term safety benefits.” But for now, it recommends that states only allow self-driving cars for test purposes.

Already, states including Nevada, California, and Florida have legislation in place for self-driving cars under certain conditions. Other than Google, companies like Audi, Lexus, and General Motors are experimenting with autonomous vehicles of their own.

