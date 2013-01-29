Self-Driving Cars Are Still 'Years Away'

Photo: Audi

Experts say we’re still years away from fully driverless cars, Dan Strumpf of The Wall Street Journal reports. California, Nevada, and Florida have all passed laws regarding driverless cars. But in Nevada, where legislators have made the most progress, self-driving cars are only legal for testing, and nothing more.



Other states, like Arizona, have also mulled over legislation for self-driving cars, but hit a wall when it came to liability issues.

They couldn’t figure out who to blame if a driverless car gets in a wreck.

But there are other issues, too.

“We don’t actually have a fully self-guided car,” Stanford Law School lecturer Bryant Walker Smith told The Wall Street Journal. “We don’t know how various aspects of that will be introduced. We don’t know how they will ultimately perform or what ‘safe’ is.…It would be much easier to analyse the legal uncertainty if we had an actual product out there.”

Still, those potential legal issues haven’t stopped companies like Google, Nissan, and Audi from testing driverless car technologies.

Google has been working on self-driving cars for a few years now, but the sensors it currently uses are super expensive, which could also delay it from bringing these cars to the mainstream.

