Google's former self-driving car boss has scooped up a small round of funding for his next project

Google’s former self-driving car boss Chris Urmson has scooped up a small round of funding for his new startup.

As Axios first reported, Urmson’s new self-driving car startup Aurora has raised $US3.1 million, according to a filing with the SEC. The documents don’t say who provided the financing, but Allen & Company likely led the round since one of its directors is now a member of Aurora’s board.

Urmson founded Aurora with Tesla’s former self-driving car boss Sterling Anderson. Tesla is suing Anderson, claiming he stole “hundreds of gigabytes of data” and used it for Aurora.

Aurora hasn’t had a public debut yet, but Recode recently reported that the company plans to sell software and hardware solutions for car companies that want to implement self-driving technology in their vehicles.

