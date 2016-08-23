We now have self-driving buses out in the wild in Helsinki

Self-driving buses have been used for the first time on public roads in Helsinki, Finland.

The driverless vehicle can carry up to 9 passengers but is currently restricted to speeds of 6.2mph during the testing phase.

The tests are part of the city’s plan to make car ownership obsolete within a decade, according to CNN Money.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.