Gabrielle Rubin is the founder of femaleawareness.com and a renowned expert in self defence. Here, she describes 5 different self-defence aids you can attach to your keychain to better protect yourself in the event of a confrontation. She recommends you find which of these are right for you.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.