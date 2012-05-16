Here's What It Takes For Women To Win Negotiations

Aimee Groth
Selena Rezvani

Photo: Selena Rezvani via You Tube

Career expert and author Selena Rezvani today delivered this presentation based on her book, Pushback: How Smart Women Ask — And Stand Up — For What They Want in Silicon Valley. We’ve written about her strategies before, and she offered to share her PowerPoint presentation with us.Although it’s geared toward women, she offers negotiating tips anyone can use. For example:

  • You should have 3 compensation packages in mind before walking in the door
  •  Know your analytical, people and contextual data for leverage
  • Do a practice run with a tough counterpart to gauge your emotions beforehand

