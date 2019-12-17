Selena Gomez wore 2 outfits that cost a total of $11,000 in one day

- The days of seeing Selena Gomez out and about in fabulous outfits are back.
- To promote her upcoming album, “Rare,” Gomez arrived at NRJ Radio in Paris, France, on Friday wearing a $US5,950 Miu Miu coat, a $US1,050 Paco Rabanne dress, and $US690 Prada heels.
- The 27-year-old singer left the studio in a $US1,680 Givenchy sweater dress, $US1,395 Saint Laurent boots, and $US240 Rebecca de Ravenel earrings.
- The total monetary value of her outfits was around $US11,005.
Selena Gomez is back from a hiatus and bringing her fashion A-game out in full force.
The 27-year-old multihyphenate star arrived at NRJ Radio in Paris, France, wearing a $US5,950 crystal-embellished Miu Miu coat, which she paired with a $US1,050 Paco Rabanne dress. Gomez’s midi dress is on sale for $US630 on Farfetch at the time of writing.
The “Lose You to Love Me” singer dressed up her outfit with a pair of $US690 Prada heels.
After arriving at the radio station in one outfit, Gomez stepped out in a cozier look.
She left the studio in a $US1,680 Givenchy sweater dress and $US1,395 Saint Laurent boots. She completed the look with a pair of $US240 Rebecca de Ravenel earrings.
In total, Gomez wore more than $US11,000 worth of clothing throughout the day. At the time of writing, it’s unknown what brand of tights she’s wearing with the sweater dress.
Despite the expensive price tags of her latest ensembles, the “Look at Her Now” singer is a fan of mixing high and low fashion. On Thursday, Gomez channeled the ’70s in layered Louis Vuitton denim, which she paired with a $US299 zebra-print, faux-fur Mango coat.
