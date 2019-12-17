Selena Gomez wore 2 outfits that cost a total of $11,000 in one day

Splash News Selena Gomez wore more than $US11,000 worth of clothes in a single day.

Selena Gomez is back from a hiatus and bringing her fashion A-game out in full force.

The 27-year-old multihyphenate star arrived at NRJ Radio in Paris, France, wearing a $US5,950 crystal-embellished Miu Miu coat, which she paired with a $US1,050 Paco Rabanne dress. Gomez’s midi dress is on sale for $US630 on Farfetch at the time of writing.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer dressed up her outfit with a pair of $US690 Prada heels.

Splash News Selena Gomez looked chic in a head-to-toe black outfit.

After arriving at the radio station in one outfit, Gomez stepped out in a cozier look.

She left the studio in a $US1,680 Givenchy sweater dress and $US1,395 Saint Laurent boots. She completed the look with a pair of $US240 Rebecca de Ravenel earrings.

Splash News Selena Gomez switched out of her all-black outfit into this cheetah-print sweater dress.

In total, Gomez wore more than $US11,000 worth of clothing throughout the day. At the time of writing, it’s unknown what brand of tights she’s wearing with the sweater dress.

Despite the expensive price tags of her latest ensembles, the “Look at Her Now” singer is a fan of mixing high and low fashion. On Thursday, Gomez channeled the ’70s in layered Louis Vuitton denim, which she paired with a $US299 zebra-print, faux-fur Mango coat.

Neil Mockford/GC Images Selena Gomez gave ’70s vibes in a zebra-print Mango coat.

