Selena Gomez just released a new music video after over a year, and it was shot on the new iPhone 11 Pro

After four years, Selena Gomez is back to release another album, and on Wednesday, the singer released the music video for her new song, “Lose You to Love Me.”

Apple is promoting the song on Apple Music and YouTube, where it featured a one-minute clip of Gomez. The video was filmed using only an iPhone 11 Pro and was created by director Sophie Muller, who has previously worked with Gomez on “Good for You,” Billboard reported.

Gomez tweeted about the new video, using the hashtag #ShotOniPhone.

Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. ???? Lose You To Love Me is out now. #ShotOniPhone #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/WJG0Y1Fpik — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2019

The iPhone 11 Pro’s camera was one major upgrade of this year’s lineup. The new triple-lens camera has a new night mode that allows for better images in low light, plus it can now take 4K video with “extended dynamic range and cinematic video stabilisation” at up to 60 frames per second. Apple also added advanced video editing tools to the new phone.



You can watch the video below.

