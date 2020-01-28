Selena Gomez says she felt like a 'victim to certain abuse' while dating Justin Bieber: 'I'm happy it's over'

Kevork Djansezian/AMA2011/Getty Images for AMA Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber began dating in 2011.

Selena Gomez said that she felt like a “victim to certain abuse” during her relationship with Justin Bieber, noting that “it was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over” during an interview on Sunday with NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday.”

When asked by the reporter if she was referring to emotional abuse, the 27-year-old singer said, “Yes, and I think that it’s something that – I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated between 2011 and 2018.

She added that she’s since found a way to move on from the relationship. “I’ve found the strength in it. It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality,” she said.

The couple dated on and off between 2011 to 2018, often engaging in public breakups and reconciliations. When they officially split in April 2018, Bieber rekindled with his now-wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) shortly after and proposed to the model in July 2018.

Gomez said, “I felt I didn’t get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said.”

She dropped “Lose You to Love Me,” her first No. 1 single on Billboard’s Hot 100 and the lead single for her third album “Rare,” in October 2019, and many people speculated that the track addressed her relationship with Bieber.

“It’s not a hateful song; it’s a song that is saying – I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over. And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter,” she told “Weekend Edition Sunday” about the track.

She told “Weekend Edition Sunday” that she hopes to close the door on her relationship with Bieber and move forward.

“As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible,” Gomez said.

A representative for Justin Bieber did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

