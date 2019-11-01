Selena Gomez stepped out in a $4,205 outfit complete with an unbuckled belt

Robert Kamau/Getty Images Selena Gomez walks around New York City on Tuesday.

Selena Gomez has been showing off her style while promoting her two new singles.

On Tuesday, the multihyphenate star stepped out in New York City wearing a yellow-and-black outfit from Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2020 collection. Her top featured long sleeves and a scarf-style neckline, while her high-waisted pants had a single pleat and unbuckled belt attached.

To complete the look, she wore smokey eye makeup, brown lipstick, silver hoop earrings, and black pumps.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images Her ensemble was designed by Proenza Schouler.

According to Selena’s Closet, an Instagram account that documents Gomez’s fashion, her shirt retailed for $US2,490, while her pants cost $US1,090. Neither piece appears to be available for purchase at the time of writing.

Her shoes, however, were designed by Saint Laurent, and retail for $US625.

Gomez has been spotted wearing numerous showstopping outfits this month while promoting her newest songs, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.”

On Monday, Gomez wore an animal-print dress from the Ganni Spring 2020 collection while visiting a radio station in New York City. She paired the outfit with thigh-high black boots and a cream-coloured bag.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images Selena Gomez leaves a New York radio station on Monday.

That same day, she also donned a striking blue pantsuit from Sies Marjan while visiting “Elvis Duran And The Z100 Morning Show.”

Her jacket retails for $US1,695, while her pants cost $US895.

James Devaney/Getty Images Selena Gomez visits Elvis Duran’s radio show on Monday.

