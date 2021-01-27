Selena Gomez tried Vegemite for the first time ever and immediately spit it out — and that's because she ate it all wrong

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Selena Gomez says Vegemite is not her favourite.

Selena Gomez is not a fan of Vegemite.

The singer tried the Australian spread during an episode of her HBO show “Selena + Chef” and spat it out.

“I’m so sorry Australia, I love you guys so much,” Gomez said, while still gagging a little.

In a clip from her HBO show “Serena + Show” that she posted to Twitter on Sunday, the singer tried a spoonful of the popular Australian spread â€” and immediately spat it out.

“No no no no no,” Gomez said as soon as she brought the spoon to her mouth, right before spitting it out.

“I’m so sorry Australia, I love you guys so much,” she said immediately afterward while continuing to gag.

Gomez was joined by her friend Raquelle Stevens, who had a similar reaction to the Australian treat.

Vegemite is a black, salty spread with a thick consistency and is made from leftover brewer’s yeast, according to Healthline. Packed with nutrients and vitamins, it’s very popular in Australia.

Chef @CurtisStone shared some of his favorite Australian treats with me, and let’s just say…Vegemite is not my favorite. Get ready for the Twitter Cook Along today at 4 p.m. PT! pic.twitter.com/23RC17i94c — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 24, 2021

“Selena + Chef” recently debuted its second season on the streaming platform HBO Max. The show revolves around Gomez cooking while video chatting with top chefs like Roy Choi, Jose Andres, and Curtis Stone, as they cook along in their own kitchens.



Gomez explained in the Vegemite clip that Stone, her first guest on the second season, sent her a box of his favourite treats from his home country of Australia.

Stone included mint slices, Tim Tams, violet crumble, Anzac biscuits, and Vegemite. Gomez liked most of the treats, except for the violet crumble, which is a type of chocolate bar with honeycomb on the inside, and the Vegemite.

While Vegemite is not her “favourite” Gomez said she liked the Anzac biscuits, made with coconut and oats, the best.

There’s a right way to eat Vegemite, and it’s not by the spoonful

Sam Sontag wrote for Salon that although it might look like Nutella, a rich, sweet chocolate spread you could easily eat by the spoonful, you should resist the urge to do the same thing with Vegemite.

Sontag recommends adding just a “dab” of it to buttered toast.

“Where a thick slather would overpower your taste buds, a proper scrape gives the right balance of rounded umami that melds with the rich butter,” he wrote.

But hey, Gomez isn’t alone in fundamentally misunderstanding how to eat Vegemite â€” Tom Hanks was dragged online last year for adding way too much to his slice.

