Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel's new music video for 'Past Life' turns an ordinary video chat into a CGI fantasy world

Claudia Willen
Selena Gomez/YoutubeSelena Gomez and Trevor Daniel released ‘Past Life.’
  • Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel released the music video for “Past Life” on Tuesday.
  • The musicians begin by singing to each other over Instagram Live.
  • The camera then zooms in on Gomez’s skin, revealing CGI-generated aerial shots of beaches, forests, and mountains existing within the singer’s pores and hair.
  • At the end of the video, the camera departs the fantasy world and brings viewers back to Gomez and Daniel’s call.
  • Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia directed the music video for “Past Life.”
