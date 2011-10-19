Meet The Bad Ecclestone Sister And Selena Gomez's Stalker — Here's Your Morning Gossip

- Thomas Brodnicki, 46 — who has a record of stalking celebrities — reportedly told his psychiatrist he planned to kill Selena Gomez. The LAPD says they’re treating the threat “extremely seriously.”
- We all remember Petra Ecclestone and her lavish wedding — now little sister Tamara Ecclestone is making a play for the spotlight. A strong play: she posed naked atop 1 million pounds to promote her new reality show. The best part? She provided the props.
- The mystery man recently spotted with Pippa Middleton is Charlie Sharky, a 29-year-old children’s party performer and organiser. So that fake career you had all planned out in case you ever met her? Your real one will do just fine.
- Remember how Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted at Disney World, and then he embarked on a red carpet suitstravaganza and we all decided to put the idea of him having a girlfriend out of our heads? Well, Mendes is back to ruin our fun again. She and Gosling were snapped kissing in a car.
- Whatever, these photos of Natalie Portman and her baby at the farmer’s market cheer us up.
- And “Dancing With the Stars” hottie Karina Smirnoff just postponed her wedding to MLB pitcher Brad Penny due to “conflicting schedules.” Which is weird, because Penny’s on the Tigers, so his schedule literally just cleared.
