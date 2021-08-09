Selena Gomez says she signed her ‘life away to Disney’ as a child star: ‘I didn’t know exactly what I was doing’

Selena Gomez starred on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place.’ Disney; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Selena Gomez opened up about returning to TV on Hulu’s new drama “Only Murders in the Building.”

“I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age,” Gomez told reporter Suzanne Lanoue.

Gomez said the “level of sophistication” in the writing was what drew her to the new Hulu project.

Selena Gomez costars in the upcoming Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” and she says the “level of sophistication” in the writing is what drew her back to TV after spending her teenage years working on Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

During a Television Critics Association (TCA) panel attended by Insider on Friday, reporter Suzanne Lanoue asked Gomez how the experience of making a TV as an adult differed from her teenage years.

“Gosh, well, I don’t know,” Gomez said. “I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, so I didn’t know exactly what I was doing.”

The star acknowledged that she was a “kid” while filming “Wizards” and didn’t have as much experience in the industry as she does now.

“I was just riding around on set and now… I feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can,” she said.

Gregg Sulkin and Selena Gomez on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place.’ Disney Channel

Gomez stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the new Hulu comedy, which follows three New York City apartment-dwellers determined to solve a brutal crime committed in their building.

“The level of sophistication of the material is first the reason why I wanted to do this,” Gomez said of “Only Murders in the Building.”

“It’s really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be casted as my actual age, which never happens,” she added. “I’m very happy to be doing this.”

After starring as Alex Russo on “Wizards of Waverly Place,” Gomez had roles in films including “Spring Breakers,” “Hotel Transylvania,” and “A Rainy Day in New York.” She’s also produced projects like “13 Reasons Why” and “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”

“Only Murders in the Building” is Gomez’s first major television role since “Wizards.” The comedy premieres August 31 on Hulu, and you can watch the trailer below.