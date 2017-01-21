Fans are saying that there's a weird Photoshop fail in Selena Gomez's newest selfie

Angela Weiss/Getty Images Selena Gomez does not need Photoshop.

• An Instagram picture of Selena Gomez appears to be Photoshopped.

• It was posted by celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino.

• Fans noticed a wall behind Gomez was warped.

When celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino shared a picture of Selena Gomez with a significantly shorter ‘do, the world went crazy for her latest lob hairstyle.

But eagle-eyed fans also picked up something that neither Marino or Gomez spotted before the photo went up — an instance of obvious Photoshop thanks to a warped wall behind Gomez’s head, reported on by Seventeen Magazine.

Here you can see where the warping took place:

There are numerous apps that, with the touch of a finger, allow amateur photographers to bend, warp, or smooth out pixels in an image from the convenience of your own phone. Sometimes it’s hard to notice, especially if the background is busy, but fans spotted that the wall behind Gomez bent at a weird angle.

Celebrities — including Beyoncé Knowles, Khloe Kardashian, and many more — have been called out before for editing their pictures, usually for making their physiques appear slimmer than they are in real life.

In this case though, it appears Gomez’s hair was what was warped slightly to make it appear even more voluminous and enviable than it already appeared (she’s a Pantene spokesperson for a reason, people).

And while it’s only her head, it is disappointing that this image was retouched at all. When even celebrities — who are paid to be beautiful — are self-conscious enough to edit their photos, it speaks to the bigger cultural issue about women’s bodies needing to appear perfect at all times.

Perhaps Marino will share the unedited picture soon — we’re sure Gomez still looks beautiful.



