Selena Gomez has reportedly checked into rehab for depression and anxiety

Pop singer Selena Gomez is reportedly in rehab for the second time since 2014, Us Weekly reports.

Gomez, who was diagnosed in 2014 with lupus, an autoimmune disease, has reportedly been at a Tennesee rehabilitation facility since August, when she announced that she’d be taking “time off” to focus on her health.

Sources told Us Weekly that the singer has taken the rehab stint to manage mental-health issues related to lupus — including “anxiety, panic attacks, and depression,” three common side effects of the difficult disease.

According to the magazine, Gomez’s treatment facility is “private” and “quiet” but “super-intense,” and it’s located outside of Nashville.

As a result, Gomez has canceled the 34 remaining dates on her “Revival” tour, which was slated to run through December. She has also stopped recording music while she recovers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.