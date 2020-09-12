I tried every product from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line. Here are the items I'm permanently adding to my makeup routine.

Amanda Krause/Insider I’m a fan of Rare Beauty, and am impressed with what Selena Gomez has created.

Selena Gomez recently launched a cosmetics brand called Rare Beauty.

After trying every item from the brand’s current range, I’m impressed by what Gomez and her team have created.

I particularly love Rare Beauty’s liquid blush, matte lipsticks, black eyeliner, and radiant highlighters.

Personally, I’m less impressed by the brand’s face mist and touch-up kit.

Selena Gomez is one of the latest celebrities to enter the beauty industry.

In early September, the musician and actress launched Rare Beauty, a cosmetics company that offers lip products, foundation, eyeliner, highlighter, and more. Her company also places an emphasis on mental health, and strives to empower people to feel confident in their skin.

In press materials sent to Insider, the brand says it will raise $US100 million over the next 10 years to help “increase access to mental-health services, with a focus on underserved communities.” The materials also say that Rare Beauty has pledged 1% of all annual sales to its Rare Impact Fund.

To get a better sense of the brand and test the quality of its products, I tried each and every item from Rare Beauty over a few days. Here’s what I thought about each one.

The first product I tried from Rare Beauty was the Always An Optimist Illuminating Primer.

Amanda Krause/Insider Even on my hand, the primer looked illuminating.

The $US26 water-based primer is said to smooth, hydrate, and illuminate skin without being sticky. It’s also made without silicones, which can clog pores and cause breakouts.

When I first tested the product on my hand, I could immediately see how it’s infused with ultra-fine pearls that give it a glowing finish.

I loved how the product looked on my skin, and would even consider wearing it on its own.

Amanda Krause/Insider My skin quickly looked less dull after applying the primer.

As the Rare Beauty website suggests, I applied two pumps of the primer across my face before using foundation and concealer. The product quickly gave my skin a pearlescent glow, and also created a tacky – yet non-sticky – base for my makeup.

While I typically like to wear foundation to conceal my redness and acne scars, I could easily see myself wearing this primer on its own during a no-makeup day.

Next, I tried the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation.

Amanda Krause/Insider The foundation packaging was made with arthritis in mind.

According to the Rare Beauty website, the $US29 foundation is meant to feel weightless, breathable, and like your own skin. The product, sold in 48 shades, is also said to provide medium to full coverage, even your skin tone, conceal pores, and last all day.

The product is packaged in a matte, transparent bottle with a round, screw-top lid. On Twitter, many fans have praised Gomez and Rare Beauty for the packaging design, as the ball on top helps those with arthritis – including Gomez herself – to open the product.

Rather than utilising a pump, the foundation also features a thick, doe-foot applicator.

To apply the product, I used both the Liquid Touch Multi-Tasking Sponge and the Liquid Touch Foundation Brush.

Amanda Krause/Insider I tried both Rare Beauty’s face sponge and foundation brush.

The $US14 sponge is diamond-shaped on top, flat on each side, and rounded on the bottom. Rare Beauty recommends that users wet the sponge before using it.

There’s also the $US28 brush, which is made from “patent-pending vegan-fibre technology.” The brush’s marquis shape is said to blend foundation without causing streaks, as it “mimics the shape and bounce of your fingertip.”

I used shade 130N of the foundation, which felt like a serum on my skin.

Amanda Krause/Insider I like Rare Beauty’s foundation, though it didn’t do a great job of covering my acne.

Rare Beauty says its foundation is “serum-like,” and I agree with that description. Its liquid formula melted into my skin, and overall felt pretty lightweight – albeit a touch greasy and slippery when first applied (I’ve found that it dries down nicely after a few minutes of wear).

With approximately two layers, I could achieve a shining base across my forehead and cheeks. On my chin and neck, however, I noticed that the foundation doesn’t fully conceal my acne. Instead, it seemed to enhance my scarring and dry patches.

I also found its doe-foot applicator easy to use, though I worry that it might collect bacteria over time.

In terms of tools, I like how both the brush and sponge apply the foundation. The latter product is much more porous than other sponges I’ve used and creates a smooth, no-makeup makeup look. The brush is also nice, though comparable to others on the market and not necessarily worth $US28, in my opinion.

Overall, I really like this foundation for minimal-makeup days, though I’m not sure I’d recommend it to people looking for everyday, full-coverage wear.

There’s also the Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer.

Amanda Krause/Insider Though much smaller, Rare Beauty’s concealer looks very similar to its foundation.

At $US19 per bottle, the concealer is said to hide blemishes, dark circles, redness, and fine lines without creasing or caking. Like Rare Beauty’s foundation, its meant to provide medium coverage that’s buildable.

Also like the foundation, Rare Beauty’s concealer features a doe-foot applicator, and is packaged in a small, matte bottle with a round cap.

I applied the product using Rare Beauty’s Liquid Touch Concealer Brush, and enjoyed how it concealed and brightened my skin.

Amanda Krause/Insider Rare Beauty’s concealer is very brightening, though it did crease under my eyes.

Rare Beauty’s concealer in shade 130N blended nicely into my skin, and did a good job of brightening my under-eye area. It also helped to mask the blemishes across my chin and neck, which were still slightly visible after applying the brand’s foundation.

I especially liked using Rare Beauty’s $US16 concealer brush to apply the product, as it’s the perfect size and shape. Unfortunately, the concealer did settle into lines underneath my eyes pretty quickly, though it held up well across the rest of my face throughout the day.

I then filled in my eyebrows using Rare Beauty’s Brow Harmony Pencil and Gel.

Amanda Krause/Insider Rare Beauty combined two brow products into one.

The $US22 double-ended product features a triangular-shaped brow pencil on one side, and a tinted brow gel on the other. According to Rare Beauty, the product is meant to be buildable.

The brow product is easy enough to use, though personally I’m not sure it’s worth purchasing.

Amanda Krause/Insider Rare Beauty’s eyebrow product is nice, but not memorable.

In my experience, the pencil end of this product was extremely soft and melted into the skin, therefore making it difficult to slowly build up its colour on my brows. I did, however, enjoy the convenience of having a tinted gel attached on the opposite end.

The product is just fine, but, in my opinion, it could easily be replaced by similar products from the drugstore.

Next, I experimented with Rare Beauty’s Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner.

Amanda Krause/Insider Rare Beauty’s liquid eyeliner is sold in a matte-black shade.

The eyeliner pen retails for $US19, and is currently sold in a single shade: matte black. Rather than featuring a felt tip, it’s packed with 1,000 vegan bristles that are said to create “easy, precise lines.”

The product is also said to last throughout the day without fading, feathering, or flaking.

The liquid eyeliner was extremely precise.

Amanda Krause/Insider I love how versatile Rare Beauty’s liquid eyeliner is.

I have hooded, oily eyelids, so I first applied eye-shadow primer and a layer of eye shadow to prepare for the liner.

Overall, I was impressed by how thin a line the bristled tip on this eyeliner could achieve – it applied beautifully in my inner corner, and also flicked nicely into a wing.

Over the course of a day, the liner stayed put across my eyelids, and looked as though I’d just applied it. The only gripe I had with this product is that it’s almost too long-lasting, and I had trouble removing it at the end of the day.

From there, I applied the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

Amanda Krause/Insider From top to bottom: Bliss (matte), Joy (dewy), Happy (dewy), and Grace (matte).

Each blush from Rare Beauty retails for $US20. There are currently eight shades available in a mix of matte and dewy finishes, all of which are said to provide pigmented, long-lasting colour with just a tiny bit of product.

Over the course of a week, I tried four of the shades. From top to bottom, there’s Bliss (matte), Joy (dewy), Happy (dewy), and Grace (matte).

The liquid blushes are definitely my favourite item from Rare Beauty’s current product range.

Amanda Krause/Insider These blushes are easily worth their $US20 price tag.

Rare Beauty’s blushes are extremely pigmented, buildable, and long-lasting. I’m a huge fan of the shade Bliss, though I also really enjoy the three other colours I’ve tried.

Because the blushes are a liquid formula, I’ve found that I get the most manageable colour by tapping my finger on the doe-foot applicator, and then spreading just a single dot or two of the product – depending on how much colour I want – across each cheek.

For some glow, I then applied the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer to each cheek and the tip of my nose.

Amanda Krause/Insider From top to bottom, there’s Enlighten, Enchant, Outshine, and Mesmerize.

Rare Beauty’s liquid highlighters retail for $US22 per bottle, and are said to be buildable, long-lasting, and blendable with other makeup. The brand sells eight shades at the time of writing; I tried the four lightest.

From top to bottom, there’s Enlighten, Enchant, Outshine, and Mesmerize.

I think Rare Beauty’s highlighters are stunning, though I preferred wearing them without the brand’s foundation underneath.

Amanda Krause/Insider In these photos, I’m applying and wearing the shade Enchant.

Rare Beauty’s liquid highlighters are perfect for achieving a natural radiance. I’ve tried applying them with both my fingers and the brand’s sponge, and have found that I prefer the latter method to create a brighter shine.

Unfortunately, I’m disappointed in how these highlighters sit atop the brand’s foundation and concealer. In my experience, applying the liquid highlighter lifts the base products I apply earlier, creating streaks and smudges that I then have to fix.

Still, I’d highly recommend these highlighters to be worn alone on the skin, or on top of a tackier foundation.

Rare Beauty has lots of lip products to choose from, including the Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Creams.

Amanda Krause/Insider From top to bottom, there’s Energize, Inspire, Heroic, Brave, Courage, and Daring.

These air-whipped lipsticks are sold in 12 shades, and retail for $US20 each. Rare Beauty’s website says the products provide “full colour,” and therefore make lips look “fuller, smoother, and more plump.”

I tried the shades Energize, Inspire, Heroic, Brave, Courage, and Daring.

Though I don’t love every shade I’ve tried, I can definitely see myself throwing two or three of these in my makeup bag.

Amanda Krause/Insider Left column: Energize, Heroic, and Courage. Right column: Inspire, Brave, Daring.

These lipsticks perfectly compliment the rest of Rare Beauty’s products. They’re less intense – and much more comfortable – than your standard liquid lipstick, though they still provide enough colour to make a statement.

I personally enjoyed the cake-like scent of the lipsticks, as well as the whipped texture, which made my lips feel soft and smooth throughout the day. My personal favourite shades are Inspire, Heroic, and Brave.

Courage, Daring, and Energize are also pretty, in my opinion, though they’re a bit more sheer than the lipsticks I prefer to wear.

If you prefer glossy lips, Rare Beauty’s With Gratitude Dew Lip Balms might be for you.

Amanda Krause/Insider From left to right, there’s Thankful, Praise, Blessed, and Honour.

The lip balms retail for $US16, and are said to moisturize your lips, provide sheer colour, and not feel greasy. At the time of writing, there are eight shades available, of which I tried four: Thankful, Praise, Blessed, and Honour.

The lip balms are also packaged in sleek, cream-coloured tubes that look high-end. Still, they don’t snap shut, so I worry they might open if thrown into a purse or makeup bag.

I personally enjoyed using the lip balms, though I’m not sure I can justify their $US16 price tag.

Amanda Krause/Insider Left column: Honour and Praise. Right Column: Blessed and Thankful.

Like other items from Rare Beauty, these lip balms provide the perfect balance of colour, shine, and moisture. They’re smooth on the lips, and last much longer than you might expect – they only started to dissipate after eating, in my experience.

And with a bright pigment, they would be perfect to wear in winter when I want to moisturize my chapped lips but also add some colour.

Still, they’re $US16 each, and I personally can’t justify spending that much on a lip balm when brands like e.l.f. Cosmetics, Burt’s Bees, and Revlon sell similar items for nearly a quarter of the price.

Finally, I tested the Always An Optimist 4-In-1 Mist, and the Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit.

Amanda Krause/Insider I personally am not a fan of either item.

The $US24 spray is said to be multipurpose: It calms the skin, primes the face, and keeps your makeup fresh, according to Rare Beauty. My makeup didn’t seem to last longer when I sprayed it on top, though I did enjoy the mist’s earthy scent. I also preferred using it on no-makeup days when I wanted to cool down.

And while I was excited to try the $US26 touch-up kit, I wasn’t all that impressed by its results. Sure, it’s blotting sheets remove excess oil, but I don’t notice any major difference after using the pre-filled powder puff.

Overall, Rare Beauty will be best for people who prefer natural and glowing makeup looks. Still, I think there’s something for everyone.

In all honesty, it’s a bit difficult to achieve the full-coverage, glam look I typically strive for with Rare Beauty’s current range – but that’s ok. After testing each item from the line, it’s clear to me that the brand was created to help people enhance their natural features rather than create new ones.

In my opinion, Rare Beauty offers products that will help you achieve just that. On my minimal-makeup days, for example, I’ll be reaching for the brand’s foundation, concealer, and highlighter. As for my everyday routine, I’ll be incorporating the primer, blush, lipstick, concealer brush, and eyeliner.

Of course, it’s easy to lump Rare Beauty in with every other celebrity-owned makeup line out there, but in my opinion, this brand really does hold its own in an oversaturated industry.

