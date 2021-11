I’ve tested every product in Selena Gomez’s makeup line, and almost every item is worth buying

Overall, Rare Beauty will be best for people who prefer natural and glowing makeup looks. Still, I think there’s something for everyone.

In all honesty, it’s a bit difficult to achieve the full-coverage, glam look you might be used to seeing online with Rare Beauty’s current range — but that’s OK. After testing each item from the line, it’s clear to me that the brand was created to help people enhance their natural features rather than create new ones.

And in my opinion, Rare Beauty offers products that will help you achieve just that. Since first trying the brand in 2020, Rare Beauty’s foundation, concealer, blushes, eyeliner, and more have all become staples of my daily routine.

Of course, it’s easy to lump Rare Beauty in with every other celebrity-owned makeup line out there, but in my opinion, this brand really does hold its own in an oversaturated industry.