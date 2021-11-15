I’ve tested every product in Selena Gomez’s makeup line, and almost every item is worth buying

I used shade 130N of the foundation, which felt like a serum on my skin.

Rare Beauty says its foundation is “serum-like,” and I agree with that description. Its liquid formula melted into my skin, and overall felt pretty lightweight — albeit a touch greasy and slippery when first applied (I’ve found that it dries down nicely after a few minutes of wear).

With approximately two layers, I could achieve a shining base across my forehead and cheeks. I did find myself wanting concealer to better cover my acne, and I didn’t love how it sat on top of some dry patches. Still, I was impressed.

In terms of tools, I love how the brush applies the foundation — it only takes a minute or so to create a smooth, even base. The sponge is also nice, but not necessarily worth the price, in my opinion.