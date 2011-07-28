Selena Gomez Opens Her Mouth

I attended the ceremony to open the multi media broadcast centre that Ryan Seacrest donated to Children’s Hospital. Selena Gomez, girlfriend Julianne Hough, and his parents accompanied him. Seacrest stayed after the ceremony a long time to sign autographs for a long time. Gomez sang a song only accompanied by a lone guitar played by a patient.











Read more posts on Naked Philadelphian »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.