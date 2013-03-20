Selena Gomez And David Letterman Joke They've Both Made Justin Bieber Cry

Selena Gomez appeared on the “Late Show with David Letterman” Monday night to promote her latest film “Spring Breakers.”



But the bit that got everyone talking was when she confirmed “I’m single … I’m so good,” after an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.

Letterman then revealed that he once made Bieber cry on his show, to which Gomez deadpanned, “Well, then that makes two of us.”

Watch the zinger below.

