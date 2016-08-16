Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are allegedly in an Instagram war

There could be a war of words happening between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

The former flames had a whirlwind romance starting with an IHOP date in December 2010. What followed was a series of break-ups and make-ups that lasted until 2014 and dominated the tabloids.

But after it all, the two shared nice words about each other. In 2015, Gomez told Refinery29, “At this point, there is no anger. There’s closure in a very good, healthy way.” That same year, Bieber told Billboard, “When you love someone that much, even if something comes between you, it’s a love that never really dies.”

Alas, it looks like there’s some bad blood now.

Bieber posted a series of photos with his rumoured new girlfriend, 17-year-old model Sofia Richie, daughter of singer Lionel and sister of Nicole.

In a caption with his final photo of two of them, Bieber threatened to make his Instagram private if Beliebers didn’t stop leaving mean comments that were “getting out of hand.”

“If you guys are really fans, you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like,” he added.



While Bieber and his fans were beefing, it appears Gomez joined the pile-on — that is, if screenshots of the singer’s alleged Instagram comments are to be believed.

“If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol,” she wrote, according to the screengrabs. “It should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you. They were there for you before anyone.”

She then threw some more shade with a photo collage dedicated to her own fans, Selenators.

“My whole life. You matter most. Thank you for letting me do what I love every day,” she wrote.



Bieber didn’t take that silently. He allegedly lashed back: “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love.”

http://may.tumblr.com/post/148955132203

As if that wasn’t enough, an alleged new screenshot shows Gomez calling Bieber out for cheating “multiple times.”

INSIDER believes this last comment looks iffy and could be the result of some intense fan Photoshop. It’s probably best to take all of these alleged screengrabs of the two stars’ comments with a grain of salt, especially since it’s nearly impossible to scroll up to find the originals after over 530,000 people have since commented on Bieber’s photo.

Regardless, this isn’t the first time Gomez has slammed Bieber with words. In a 2013 interview with David Letterman, the host told her a story about making Bieber cry.

Her response?

“Well, then that makes two of us.”

