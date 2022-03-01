Selena Gomez poked fun at herself after going barefoot at the SAG Awards

Selena Gomez at the 2022 SAG Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Monday to poke fun at her recent wardrobe malfunction.

She stumbled on the SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday, leading her to ditch her heels.

The actor later presented an award, and went barefoot onstage.

Selena Gomez may have faced a wardrobe malfunction at the SAG Awards last weekend, but she doesn’t seem too bothered by the mishap.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star took to Instagram on Monday with selfies and photos taken of her before the event. In her caption, she poked fun of the moment when she stumbled on Sunday’s red carpet, seemingly as a result of a broken heel.

“Last night was such a magical one,” Gomez wrote. “I couldn’t keep my heels on but I did manage to take a couple selfies.”

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez attended the awards ceremony — which was held in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday night — in a black Oscar de la Renta gown with puffed sleeves and a thin cutout across her chest.

She also accessorized with Bulgari Serpenti jewelry and pointed black pumps.

Her look was styled by Kate Young, her hair was done by Marissa Marino, and her makeup — a full face of her brand Rare Beauty — was done by Hung Vanngo.

Selena Gomez wore her heels briefly at the SAG Awards on Sunday. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

While walking the carpet, however, Gomez stumbled into the arms of a security guard, with her shoes falling off behind her.

Variety later shared a video of the wardrobe malfunction that shows Gomez slowly falling to the ground before ditching her heels so she could walk safely.

A security guard catches Selena Gomez as she falls at the SAG Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Not only did Gomez briefly walk the red carpet barefoot, but she also presented an award without shoes shortly after.

In a video reposted by journalist Dave Quinn, the actor is seen walking onstage with her co-star Martin Short. She lifted her skirt as she walked — likely so that she wouldn’t trip — and revealed that she hadn’t replaced her heels from earlier.