Selena Gomez admits that the 2020 presidential election was her first time voting: 'I'm not ashamed to say this'

Selena Gomez revealed that she voted for the first time in the 2020 presidential election.

During an appearance on Do NYC’s “Voting Power Hour,” Gomez was asked by a volunteer about her first time voting.

“Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this, but I kind of – this was my first time,” she said.

Gomez said she hadn’t voted before because she didn’t feel like her vote counted, but has since changed her perspective.

“Once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it’s been all I can focus on,” she said.

The “Rare” singer was participating in Do NYC’s “Voting Power Hour,” a virtual event encouraging people from across the US to make sure friends and family members were voting. Those who sent the most texts were able to chat with Gomez during the event.

When a “super texter” from Michigan asked Gomez about her first time voting, the singer revealed that she’d only voted in this election (around the 48:00 minute mark).

“And I’m going to say that because I never felt â€” and this is so true and I’m now, like, admitting it to people â€” like my vote counts,” she continued. “Like, every little thing counts so I just think some people get in their head, like, ‘Oh well, what does it matter?'”

But according to the singer, she no longer has that mindset.

“Then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it’s been all I can focus on,” she said.

Gomez isn’t the only star who’s opened up about their voting plans for this election.

Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and Cardi B have all expressed their support for presidential nominee Joe Biden.

