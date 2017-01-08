26 photos that show how Selena Gomez's style has evolved through the years

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This coming May, it will be 10 years since Selena Gomez made her first red carpet debut. The star of “Wizards of Waverly Place” made her rounds as a future Disney Channel star, which meant her style was mostly restricted to cute and kiddish fashions.

Fast forward 10 years and you’d never guess that the same pre-teen wearing sneakers and cropped vests would earned a spot on Vogue’s prestigious 2016 MET Gala: Best Dressed list.

After taking some time to herself in 2016, Gomez came back better (and better dressed) than ever. As a beloved celebrity with some of the most-liked photos on Instagram, she decided that there’d be no better time to revamp her style. She hired Hollywood’s number one stylist, Kate Young, and the rest is history.

Here are 26 photos that show just how far she’s come:

Here's Selena Gomez at one of her first-ever red carpet events: the 2007 World Magic Awards. Mark Davis/Getty Images The self-proclaimed 'scene' teen often wore jeans and kicks both on and off the carpet. Even for big premieres like Walt Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End.' Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images The Disney Channel star kept true to the company's look with modest coverage and low heels at the premiere of Disney Channel's 'High School Musical 2.' Charley Gallay/Getty Images She wasn't known to dress up like her BFF Demi. The two often went to events together as they did for Chevy Rocks The Future in 2008. Mark Davis/Getty Images She went full-on punk rock girl for Disney's premiere of 'Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus' when it hit screens in 2008. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Her first big event landed her on stage in a Grecian style Marchesa gown at the 2008 ALMA Awards in Pasadena, California. Vince Bucci/Getty Images At Spring Fashion Week in 2009, she started to ditch her cutesy looks for outfits that were a bit more fashion-forward. Katy Winn/Getty Images She even dressed to impress during her arrival at the American Music Awards in 2009 where she presented an award during the ceremony. Jason Merritt/Getty Images She kept her wardrobe girly and mature during nights out for charity events like Raise Hope For The Congo back in 2009. Charley Gallay/Getty Images Gomez donned a modern crop top and a-line skirt set for Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2012, the same year 'Wizards of Waverly Place' came to an end. John Shearer/Getty Images Hollywood's (former) cutest couple hit the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet dressed perfectly for prom. Craig Barritt/Getty Images Gomez wore a semi-sheer white gown while attending the 2010 Teen Choice Awards where she took home four awards. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images She won Choice TV Actress: Comedy, Choice Music: Group (With The Scene), Choice Music: Female Breakout Artist (with The Scene) and Choice Female Red Carpet Fashion Icon. On many carpets, including the one at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, she dressed rocker-chic in dark metallics, glitter or sequins. Christopher Polk/Getty Images When Selena Gomez and The Scene won their People's Choice Awards for Favourite Breakout Artist, she stood front and center in a very 2011-esque high-low gown. Kevin Winter/Getty Images After breaking out into a solo music career, the former Disney Channel child started to bend the style rules and make a name for herself in the fashion world. She wore daring dresses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards and several other events. Jason Merritt/Getty Images She became no stranger to high slits, like the one on this champagne Giorgio Armani gown when she presented at the 2011 American Music Awards. Jason Merritt/Getty Images Meanwhile, her street style stayed pretty causal. Back in 2012, she would often hit the town wearing white and black or basic colours. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images It was pretty fitting that she make a statement on the red carpet during her premiere for the racy 'Spring Breakers' movie at 2013's SXSW Music, Film and Interactive Festival. Michael Buckner/Getty Images She slayed with this plunging, white hot gown at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. Jason Merritt/Getty Images As far as fashion went, she continued to take risks, especially at big events like MTV's Video Music Awards in 2013 where she wore an Atelier Versace gown. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Her 'China: Through the Looking Glass' look for the 2015 Met Gala had her decorated with flowers and wearing Vera Wang. Larry Busacca/Getty Images She wore this amazing jumpsuit to the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards and showed off those obliques. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Gomez's street style took things to the next level after hiring her stylist. Now she hits the town in outfits that are chic and simple. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Her Revival World Tour outfits stunned crowds when she opened in Las Vegas in May 2016. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Her 2016 Met Gala ensemble proved once and for all that she'll be a fashion icon for a long time coming. The Louis Vuitton outfit landed her on nearly every Best Dressed list. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images And finally, she made waves wearing this red gown when she accepted the American Music Award on Sunday for favourite female artist in the pop/rock category. Kevin Winter/Getty Images It was here that Gomez also spoke out about her recent break from Hollywood. You can read more about the speech here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.