Selena Gomez says all of her ex-boyfriends think she's 'crazy': 'I don't care'

NikkieTutorials/YouTube Selena Gomez in the newest NikkieTutorials video, ‘Get Glam With SELENA GOMEZ & Me!’

Selena Gomez recently joked about her love life with beauty YouTuber NikkieTutorials.

“Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy,” Gomez said in the video, posted on Sunday. “I don’t care.”

The 28-year-old “Rare” singer also said she’s not very interested in dating, especially during quarantine.

“It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff,” Gomez said. “And I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though.’ Guys are a lot of work.”

In the video posted on Sunday â€” titled “Get Glam With SELENA GOMEZ & Me!” â€” the 28-year-old “Rare” singer took some time to praise her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo.

“He’ll be doing my makeup for my wedding, which is never gonna happen,” she said, looking at her wrist and laughing. “It’s hard [to find a man] in quarantine. This is also not an invitation.”

“It’s just funny. Because I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff,” she continued, referring to her recent single, “Boyfriend.”

“And I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t really mean it though.’ Guys are a lot of work.”

De Jager agreed, before making a quip about her fiancÃ©, Dylan Drossaers.

“You’ll be fine,” Gomez replied. “Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy, so I don’t care.”

Gomez has most famously been linked to Justin Bieber. The pair dated on and off for eight years before finally splitting in early 2018.

The Rare Beauty founder also dated The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, with whom she attended the 2017 Met Gala.

