Selena Gomez didn't use a mobile phone during her 3 month hiatus from Hollywood

The INSIDER Summary:

• Selena Gomez recently took a three-month hiatus after a Lupus diagnosis.

• She stopped using her phone during that time. • Now she says she’s much more relaxed.



Selena Gomez recently returned to Hollywood from a 90-day hiatus. She took the time to deal with “anxiety, panic attacks, and depression” stemming from a recent diagnosis of Lupus, which required a rigorous chemotherapy treatment.

She unplugged herself as part of the recovery period.

“During that time I did not have my mobile phone,” Gomez said during a Q&A at the Thrive Global conference. “It was the most refreshing, calming, rejuvenating feeling. Now I rarely pick up my phone, and only limited people have access to me.”

Gomez said she hasn’t felt as burned out as she did from before her reported stay at a Tennessee treatment facility. She’s focused on staying healthy and learning new things. Instead of automatically picking up her phone, she now fills stray minutes with “self-affirmations in cooking or napping!”

She addressed her relative absence from the music world earlier this year, when she accepted the American Music Award on Sunday for favourite female artist in the pop/rock category.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Selena Gomez at the 2016 American Music Awards.

“I think it’s safe to say that all of you know my life whether I like it or not,” she said in her acceptance speech. “I had to stop because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.”

Her break for her recovery also threw her concert tour in disarray. When she announced she was entering a rehabilitation clinic in October, she had to cancel 34 dates on her “Revival” tour, which was supposed to go through December.

NOW WATCH: This YouTube channel is dedicated to cutting stuff with a waterjet



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.