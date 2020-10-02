Selena Gomez named ex-friend Demi Lovato as one of 'the best lyricists in the game right now'

Made by Google/Marshmello/YouTube Selena Gomez in an ad for YouTube Music, left, and Demi Lovato in the music video for ‘OK Not To Be OK.’

Selena Gomez recently named Demi Lovato as one of “the best lyricists in the game right now.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer also praised Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift for elevating pop music.

“These artists are just lifting up the game with these lyrics. It makes me so happy,” she said in a video ad for YouTube Music. “It’s just that one line that gets you in a song, where you’re like, ‘Ooh! Wait, I gotta write that down.'”

Gomez and Lovato were best friends throughout childhood, but apparently drifted apart in adulthood.

Selena Gomez made a point to praise Demi Lovato in a new video discussing her favourite artists.

Lipa, Grande, and Swift fans celebrated the recognition from Gomez, but many found her praise for Lovato particularly intriguing.

Gomez and Lovato became best friends as children when both appeared on “Barney and Friends” in 2002. They went on to star in a Disney Channel original movie together, “Princess Protection Program,” and seemed to remain close as they grew up.

However, the stars have apparently drifted apart in adulthood.

The “I Love Me” singer even said they’re “not friends” in an April 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, despite Gomez’s praise for Lovato’s recent comeback performance at the Grammy Awards.

Gomez’s video also premiered during an unusually chaotic time for her former best friend. Just yesterday, Lovato released a new song that seems to address her broken engagement to Max Ehrich â€” a breakup that seemed partially spurred by Ehrich’s public declarations of love for Gomez, which recently surfaced on Twitter.

