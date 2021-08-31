Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ costar praises the ‘graceful’ way she shut down rumors the two of them were dating

Aaron Dominguez and Selena Gomez sparked dating rumors earlier this year. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; James Devaney/GC Images

Aaron Dominguez opened up about being romantically linked to his costar Selena Gomez.

Dominguez and Gomez play childhood friends in the new Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building.”

Dominguez told Insider his costar handled dating rumors “gracefully,” and called Gomez “class A.”

“Only Murders in the Building” star Aaron Dominguez opened up about sparking dating rumors with costar Selena Gomez earlier this year – and said the “Rare” singer handled it all “gracefully.”

“She deals with it a lot, I’m sure,” Dominguez told Insider in a recent press junket for the new Hulu series. “When you’re under the spotlight a lot… that’s a pointed topic for her all the time.”

He and Gomez both star on the new Hulu murder-mystery show, with Gomez playing Mabel, a secretive young resident of a busy New York City apartment building, and Dominguez playing Oscar, Mabel’s childhood friend. Steve Martin and Martin Short also star in the series.

Dominguez told Insider that he doesn’t quite understand the constant speculation over Gomez’s romantic life, since she “has so much more to offer as an artist as well.”

“She handles it very well, and as gracefully as she does,” Dominguez said. “She was class A the entire time through.”

Gomez and Dominguez on the set of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ James Devaney/GC Images

In February, after photos of Dominguez and Gomez looking cozy together on set surfaced, some speculated that the two were dating, causing fans of the singer to flood Dominguez’s Instagram with threatening comments.

Gomez subsequently cleared up the rumors in an March interview with the Los Angeles Times in March, explaining that the two had simply been filming a scene for “Only Murders.”

“I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!'” Gomez said in the interview. “I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like.”

“I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now,” she added.

Prior to Dominguez, Gomez has been romantically linked to other stars like the Weeknd and Zedd. She famously dated Justin Bieber for several years.

The first three episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” are now available to stream on Hulu. You can watch the trailer below.