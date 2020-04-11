Selena Gomez turns her bad dates into frogs in her trippy new music video for 'Boyfriend'

Selena Gomez/YouTubeSelena Gomez in her music video for ‘Boyfriend.’
- Selena Gomez released the music video for her new song “Boyfriend,” which appears on the deluxe version of her most recent studio album titled “Rare.”
- In the music video, the 27-year-old singer goes on dates with different guys in search of a boyfriend.
- She turns her lousy dates into frogs using a purple elixir and puts them in cages before driving off.
- “Boyfriend” was cowritten by singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and the concept for the track came from a text that Gomez sent to some friends.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.