Selena Gomez opened up about the challenges of being in lockdown after her bipolar diagnosis

Actress and singer Selena Gomez said pandemic lockdown measures have been negatively affecting her mental health during an interview to promote her new show Selena + Chef.

In April, Gomez revealed that she’d been recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer said support from friends and therapy have helped “keep her mind positive.”

Actress and singer Selena Gomez recently revealed that, like so many other Americans, pandemic lockdown has negatively impacted her mental health.

Her comments come after sharing in early April that she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that can cause emotional highs, or mania, and emotional lows, or depression.

“It’s not easy for anyone to be walking through what we’re walking through. It’s not normal, and it’s affecting people, specifically with mental health, and people who could have never thought about things they’re thinking about now. And it’s really confusing,” Gomez said during a WarnerMedia’s virtual Television Critics Association press tour.

Gomez was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder

On an April 4 episode of Miley Cyrus’ talk show “Bright Minded,” Gomez first revealed she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“You know, I had gone to treatment a few times for anxiety and for depression, and for other stuff that I had been struggling with,” Gomez said. “Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America – McLean Hospital – and I discussed that, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realised that I was bipolar,” she continued.

In a 2017 Vogue interview, Gomez said she’d struggled with anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.

Therapy and support from friends has helped

To cope with mental health struggles during the pandemic, Gomez turned to therapy and her friends for support.

“It was hard, but I tried to find what I needed to get me through it. I have great friends and I see a therapist and keep my mind positive. I’ve learned so much about myself,” Gomez said.

