Fans think Benny Blanco insulted Selena Gomez by implying she's a 'cookie-cutter pop artist'

Benny Blanco/YouTube Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco in the ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ music video.

Producer Benny Blanco recently praised his “Lonely” collaborator, Justin Bieber, in an interview with Zach Sang.

“Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists,” he said. “Like you know, they’re like, ‘this is my new single and here’s my makeup line.’ And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.'”

Fans think this was a thinly veiled jab at Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez, who recently released her own makeup line, Rare Beauty.

Many noted that Gomez has been very open about her struggles with depression and anxiety, while some even accused Blanco of misogyny.

Blanco previously collaborated with Gomez on the 2019 single “I Can’t Get Enough.”

Selena Gomez fans are furious with Benny Blanco for critiquing “cookie-cutter pop stars.”

The producer recently praised Justin Bieber during an interview with Zach Sang, promoting their newest collaboration, “Lonely.”

“Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists,” he said. “Like you know, they’re like, ‘this is my new single and here’s my makeup line.’ And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff.”

“For me, I think he’s really falling into himself as an adult now,” he added. “It’s brave to put this song out.”

Blanco previously collaborated with Gomez in 2019 on the bilingual single, “I Can’t Get Enough.” Nevertheless, many fans believe his comment was a thinly veiled jab at Bieber’s most famous ex-girlfriend, who recently released her own makeup line, Rare Beauty.

Benny Blanco is currently under fire after fans believe that he threw shade at Selena Gomez in an interview by implying that she was a “cookie cutter pop artist.” pic.twitter.com/DwGeBb5O31 — Buzzing Pop???? (@BuzzingPop) October 27, 2020

Many noted that Gomez has been very open about her struggles with bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety, which is precisely what Blanco appeared to praise Bieber for.

Some fans even accused Blanco of misogyny, criticising “all the men who are always degrading women and their success in order to praise men for the BARE MINIMUM.”

F*** Benny Blanco. F*** all the men who are always degrading women and their success in order to praise men for the BARE MINIMUM pic.twitter.com/5IwkJbXxcv — Aggie????????‍♀️#6YearsOf1989 (@defendingbetty) October 27, 2020

selena gomez did not open about her bipolar disorder for benny blanco to come and call her a cookie cutter and shaded her for releasing a makeup line. but praised justin for having anxiety. the misogyny pic.twitter.com/TKgDxk5fOd — ???? (@grandeiscoming) October 27, 2020

So benny blanco shaded selena & called her a cookie cutter artist because she released a single & a makeup line but thinks justin is so unique and special ✨ because he has a pimple and anxiety ???? make it make sense — Sara (fan account) (@SeIenaxririi) October 27, 2020

and in no way is anxiety a bad thing, i’m just quoting what benny blanco said about selena being a “cookie cutter pop star” to what he said about justin — cody (@codyswiftgomez) October 27, 2020

benny called selena a cookie cutter but praised justin for having acne?…. pic.twitter.com/FRlA5r0xPa — mithila❀ (@brinasparrish) October 27, 2020

justin: i have pimples and anxiety benny blanco: pic.twitter.com/smQUKkS6iD — david (fan.) (@seIenalusts) October 27, 2020

A representative for Blanco did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Watch his full interview with Sang below.

