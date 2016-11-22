Selena Gomez opens up about taking a break from music: 'I was absolutely broken inside'

Selena Gomez accepted the American Music Award for f

avorite female artist in the pop/rock category on Sunday night, and delivered an honest speech to her fans about why she had to walk away from her career.

Gomez canceled dates on her tour to check into rehab earlier this year, in order to manage depression and anxiety connected to lupus.

During her acceptance speech on Sunday night, Gomez was near tears explaining how the disease and its side effects had taken a toll:

“In 2014 this stage was actually the first time that I was authentically, 100 per cent honest with all of you. I think it’s safe to say that all of you know my life whether I like it or not. I had to stop because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down. I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here [holds chest]. I’m not trying to get validation nor do I need it anymore. All I can say from the bottom of my heart is I am so grateful that I have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every single day with people that I love. I have to say thank you so much to my fans because you guys are so damn loyal and I don’t know what I did to deserve you. If you are broken you do not have to stay broken. If that’s anything whether you respect me or not that’s one thing you should know about me. I care about people. Thank you so much for this. This is for you.”

Watch Gomez’s speech below:

