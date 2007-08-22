SelectMinds Closes $5.5 Million Series A

Flatiron-based SelectMinds has raised $5.5 million in Series A funding from Bessemer Venture Partners, the company said today. SelectMinds sells on-demand corporate social-networking software and networking services to companies like Dow Chemical, Ernst & Young, and JPMorgan Chase. Co-founder and chief executive Anne Berkowitch was formerly a Booz Allen consultant. Release (PDF) via Alarm:Clock



