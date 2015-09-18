Actress Sela Ward and her VC husband are selling their Bel Air mansion for $40 million

Actress Sela Ward and her husband, venture capitalist Howard Sherman, are packing up their belongings and heading to New York.
They’re leaving behind a massive Bel-Air estate, which recently went on the market for $US39.995 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Originally built in the 1940s, much of the home has been rebuilt with reclaimed wood from Louisiana and Mississippi, where Ward grew up.
Among the 8-acre property’s notable features are a 30-seat movie theatre, outdoor kitchen, and mini golf course.
The home sits on a huge lot with more than eight acres of land. The main house itself has about 12,000 square feet of space.
Redfin
The couple initially chose the property for all of the outdoor space it offered for their two children. 'I really wanted them to be outside more than not,' Ward told the WSJ.
Redfin
Ward and Sherman purchased the home in 2003 and later did an extensive renovation. Many of the doors and other furniture pieces are antiques from France .
Redfin
Redfin
A miniature golf course can be found on the yard outside. Ward told the WSJ that one reason for the move is that she and Sherman will soon be empty nesters.
Redfin
From inside the infinity pool you'll get a great view of the surrounding greenery, and there are lots of lounge chairs for soaking up the sun.
Redfin
