Actress Sela Ward and her VC husband are selling their Bel Air mansion for $40 million

Actress Sela Ward and her husband, venture capitalist Howard Sherman, are packing up their belongings and heading to New York.

They’re leaving behind a massive Bel-Air estate, which recently went on the market for $US39.995 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Originally built in the 1940s, much of the home has been rebuilt with reclaimed wood from Louisiana and Mississippi, where Ward grew up.

Among the 8-acre property’s notable features are a 30-seat movie theatre, outdoor kitchen, and mini golf course.

The home sits on a huge lot with more than eight acres of land. The main house itself has about 12,000 square feet of space. Redfin The couple initially chose the property for all of the outdoor space it offered for their two children. 'I really wanted them to be outside more than not,' Ward told the WSJ. Redfin Wide paths lead around the property. Redfin Ward and Sherman purchased the home in 2003 and later did an extensive renovation. Many of the doors and other furniture pieces are antiques from France . Redfin Large pieces of art adorn the walls. Redfin A room with its own pool table has direct access to the outside. Redfin This patio seems like a bright and fun place to throw a summertime dinner party. Redfin And there are many different seating areas to enjoy. Redfin The kitchen has stone wall details and a large island. Redfin The dining room also has some antique detailing on one wall. Redfin The home has seven bedrooms in total -- five in the main house, two in the guesthouse. Redfin The master suite includes a large bathroom with patio access and his and hers dressing rooms. Redfin This lounge has an old Hollywood feel to it. Redfin And this movie theatre has seats for up to 30 people. Redfin A miniature golf course can be found on the yard outside. Ward told the WSJ that one reason for the move is that she and Sherman will soon be empty nesters. Redfin From inside the infinity pool you'll get a great view of the surrounding greenery, and there are lots of lounge chairs for soaking up the sun. Redfin It looks very dramatic all lit up at night. Redfin Steps leading down from the pool deck provide access to the rest of the yard. Redfin As you walk around, you'll find footbridges, a gazebo, fire pits, and even a vineyard. Redfin There's a pizza oven in the outdoor kitchen. Redfin And a private amphitheater has a stage and seats for 100 guests. Redfin

