SEINFELD: 'Why Would I Put A Show On A Big Rectangle In Your House When I Could Put It In Your Pocket?'

YouTube.com/BuzzFeed Brews ‘The Internet offers opportunities that are more unique than have ever existed before,’ said in a BuzzFeed Brews interview on Monday.

Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” has become so successful that he says“It’s gotten completely out of hand.”

After getting guests like Louis C.K., Larry David, and Tina Fey, among many other top comedic talents, Crackle’s web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” just topped 25 million streams during its third and current season.

Seinfeld sat down for a BuzzFeed Brews with “CBS This Morning” interview on Monday to discuss how he came up with the idea for the show, and why it has become so successful.

“My initial idea for this show was I wanted them to deliver it in three sizes so you could watch it with the amount of interest you have,” Seinfeld explained. “I don’t know if this is where video viewing is going, but I think the network medium of the Internet offers opportunities that are more unique than have ever existed before.”

“Why would I put a show on a big heavy rectangle in your house when I could put it in your pocket?” he continued.

“I wanted to make a show for phones,” the network TV vet explained. “When you go into the internet, nobody knows anything. There are no rules. We invented almost every aspect of this concept with nothing to compare it to.”

When the moderator asked Seinfeld if network TV is now less interesting to him, the award-winning comedian replied, “It just seems smaller to me than the Internet.”

And the Internet has proved profitable for the former TV star.

“It’s kind of a complicated arrangement,” Seinfeld admits of the show’s profitability for its digital network, Crackle. “But we did figure it out, which I’m proud of, because a lot of people said, ‘You can’t make money doing a thing like this.'”

“So when you ask me, ‘Has the internet affected television,’ I mean, really?” he said with a laugh.

Watch Seinfeld’s interview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.