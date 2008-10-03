Seinfeld Microsoft Ads Everyone Hates Not So Bad, After All (MSFT)

When Microsoft unveiled its Seinfeld/Gates ads last month, the blogosphere was unanimous: The spots were the WORST ADS EVER CREATED. The hive mind also agreed that the ads for the next part of the campaign, the “I’m A PC” spots, were much, much better.



Here’s the thing, though: People love watching the horrible, despicable, please-don’t-make-us-see-this-anymore Seinfeld/Gates ads. At least according to video tracking service Visible Measures. It says the Seinfeld/Gates ads have generated 4.3 million more “viral video views” than the new campaign. From the company’s blog:

Yes, the Seinfeld/Gates clips have been available for two weeks longer than the “I’m a PC” ads, but normalizing their performance only serves to underscore the broader trend. Looking at each campaign’s first week-and-a-half in market, the Seinfeld/Gates ads drove more than 3.2 million viral video views, whereas “I’m a PC” saw barely half of that. After two weeks, Seinfeld/Gates was still collecting more than 700,000 views per day, while the “I’m a PC” clips had tapered off to less than 50,000 views per day.

Meanwhile, we have a confession: We like both campaigns. And the next computer we buy will definitely be a Mac – as soon as we see the new machines Apple introduces this month.

