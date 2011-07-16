Seinfeld Lists Telluride Estate — Brokers Beware

Jerry Seinfeld is an icon and is well known for his hilarious antics and extended years in the comedy business. He brought in over $265 million in 2008 from Seinfeld alone, making him an incredibly successful actor. Along with his exceptional car collection, Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Sklar own numerous properties, including an East Hampton’s mansion complete with private baseball field, a Manhattan home, and an estate in Telluride, Colorado. The couple’s Telluride Estate is now up for sale for $18.5 million.



If you are an investor, this property may be a great opportunity not only to purchase an incredible home in an unbeatable location, but also to have the Jerry Seinfeld memories associated with the 14,000 square feet home that rests on 26 acres. The property is excellent for those who love to ski, as it is located near the Telluride Ski Resort. Large family? No worries. The home is complete with 11 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

If you are a brokerage, on the other hand, you should be aware of Seinfeld’s real estate history.

Seinfeld is not new to the real estate business and actually ran into a lawsuit in 2005 over the purchase of his Manhattan townhouse. Apparently, the couple hired a real estate broker to assist them with a home purchase. However, Seinfeld located the Manhattan townhouse and desired to view the property when the broker wasn’t available. The couple struck up a deal with the homeowner and purchased the property without paying commission to their broker.

The Seinfeld lawyers debated that compensation would be rendered for time spent but stressed commission was unacceptable since the broker did not actually make the sale. The court ruled in favour of the broker and awarded $98,750 for commission on the property.

What does this case have to do with the selling of the Telluride, Colorado mansion? Simple: if you are a broker, beware that Seinfeld and his wife may be strongly considering purchasing a new property in the near future and are not known for a stellar purchasing record, as indicated by the case described above. However, rest assured that if the situation reoccurs the court is likely to rule in your favour.

In the end, the Seinfeld Telluride Estate may be an exceptional property worth considering. Its spacious bedrooms, unbeatable locations, and surplus of other luxury features make this home perfect for those with a love for skiing and exploring the outdoors of beautiful Colorado.

