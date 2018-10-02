11 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Seinfeld’

The theme song was slightly different on every episode.

Listen closely to each episode and you might catch the subtle changes to the theme song, composed by Jonathan Wolff.

He told Great Big Story in 2017, “I have no idea how many themes we did for Seinfeld. I knew that each monologue was gonna be different ’cause [Jerry] tells different jokes. The timing, the length — it had to be adjustable.

He continued, “Each monologue had its own recording of the ‘Seinfeld’ theme to match those timings.”