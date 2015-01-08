Here's What The 'Seinfeld' Diner Is Like In Real Life

‘A Documentary About Everything‘ is a feature length documentary that highlights past and present owners, clientèle and pop culture references, of Tom’s Restaurant. The restaurant’s exterior ts exterior became famous worldwide thanks to the popular sitcom Seinfeld. The documentary breaks down the fictional facade of the restaurant and showcases the real people behind this true NYC Landmark.

The full length documentary is now available to view on Vimeo On Demand.

Video courtesy of Gian Franco Morini

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.