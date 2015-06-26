There's a recreation of the 'Seinfeld' apartment in NYC and it's crazy how spot-on it is

NBC via Hulu Hulu is hosting a pop-up of Seinfeld’s apartment in NYC to celebrate every episode launching on Hulu.

Ever since going off the air in 1998, “Seinfeld” has remained immensely popular. Despite being available daily on syndication, the fact that every episode of the show will be streaming on Hulu, starting June 24, is still a huge deal.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, a pop-up gallery in New York City, running from June 24 through June 28, gathers the best of “Seinfeld.”

Besides displaying many artifacts from the show, such as the Frogger machine that George unsuccessfully tries to save and the diner table that the gang always sat at, the exhibition also includes a complete re-creation of Jerry’s apartment (modelled after season eight).

While Jerry’s Upper West Side apartment might look a little generic, it is also unmistakable. If you show somebody a photo of the kitchen, they will immediately know who’s kitchen it is.

Walking around the recreation of the apartment, you will get an even closer look inside the world of fictitious Jerry Seinfeld, who, based on many of his possessions, shares a lot in common with the real Jerry Seinfeld.

Check out how accurate the “Seinfeld” apartment re-creation is.

