There's a recreation of the 'Seinfeld' apartment in NYC and it's crazy how spot-on it is

Ever since going off the air in 1998, “Seinfeld” has remained immensely popular. Despite being available daily on syndication, the fact that every episode of the show will be streaming on Hulu, starting June 24, is still a huge deal.
To celebrate this momentous occasion, a pop-up gallery in New York City, running from June 24 through June 28, gathers the best of “Seinfeld.”
Besides displaying many artifacts from the show, such as the Frogger machine that George unsuccessfully tries to save and the diner table that the gang always sat at, the exhibition also includes a complete re-creation of Jerry’s apartment (modelled after season eight).
While Jerry’s Upper West Side apartment might look a little generic, it is also unmistakable. If you show somebody a photo of the kitchen, they will immediately know who’s kitchen it is.
Walking around the recreation of the apartment, you will get an even closer look inside the world of fictitious Jerry Seinfeld, who, based on many of his possessions, shares a lot in common with the real Jerry Seinfeld.
Check out how accurate the “Seinfeld” apartment re-creation is.
The show was likely raking in big bucks for all that product placement hidden in plain sight.
In real life, Seinfeld is a huge Superman fan. The two of them even starred in a series of American Express commercials together back in 2004.
Superman is almost hidden on a very crowded book shelf.
Some of his favourites, as seen above, include Herbie Hancock, Barbra Streisand, and Neil Young.
'The Big Book of Jewish Humour,' shown above, was co-written by William Novak, who happens to be the father of comedian BJ Novak ('The Office').
It is funny to see how big the apartment's book collection is, given that Jerry once told George that he never understands why people keep books even after they have read them.
Here's Jerry's work space, where he was rarely seen working. While this re-creation is mostly spot-on, they couldn't get every single detail right ...
According to Mashable, the exhibit swapped out Jerry's Mac for a PC.
This was during the days before Apple ruled the world.
Jerry Seinfeld's passion for cars seems to go back a long way. His apartment is decorated with photos of Porsches.
In recent years, Seinfeld has turned his love for cars into the successful web series 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee' on Crackle.
In reality, Seinfeld has a huge car collection spanning different brands and decades. But it seems like Porsche is his favourite.
On 'Seinfeld,' Jerry and the gang had a thing for bad movies. In the classic season two episode 'The Chinese Restaurant,' they all wait for a table at a Chinese restaurant before heading off to a screening of 'Plan 9 from Outer Space.'
In the remake, which is not looked at as highly as the 1933 original, King Kong climbs the World Trade Center instead of the Empire State Building.
The visible issue of The New Yorker is from November 28, 1994.
The proud New Yorker that he is, Seinfeld's apartment contains a lot of vintage photos and paintings of The Big Apple.
Here is Ellis Island.
Because 'Seinfeld' is such a distinctly New York show, it is easy to forget that it was actually shot in Los Angeles.
Look behind the blinds and you'll see the backdrop, which looks a lot more convincing on TV.
Jerry's apartment, located in Manhattan's Upper West Side, didn't have as impressive a view of the skyline. In reality, it looked right into the apartment across the street.
This played a big role in many episodes, especially the fourth season episode 'The Contest.' Vulture recently hailed this as the best episode of 'Seinfeld.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.