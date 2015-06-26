There's a recreation of the 'Seinfeld' apartment in NYC and it's crazy how spot-on it is

Ian Phillips
SeinfeldNBC via HuluHulu is hosting a pop-up of Seinfeld’s apartment in NYC to celebrate every episode launching on Hulu.

Ever since going off the air in 1998, “Seinfeld” has remained immensely popular. Despite being available daily on syndication, the fact that every episode of the show will be streaming on Hulu, starting June 24, is still a huge deal.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, a pop-up gallery in New York City, running from June 24 through June 28, gathers the best of “Seinfeld.”

Besides displaying many artifacts from the show, such as the Frogger machine that George unsuccessfully tries to save and the diner table that the gang always sat at, the exhibition also includes a complete re-creation of Jerry’s apartment (modelled after season eight).

While Jerry’s Upper West Side apartment might look a little generic, it is also unmistakable. If you show somebody a photo of the kitchen, they will immediately know who’s kitchen it is.

Walking around the recreation of the apartment, you will get an even closer look inside the world of fictitious Jerry Seinfeld, who, based on many of his possessions, shares a lot in common with the real Jerry Seinfeld.

Check out how accurate the “Seinfeld” apartment re-creation is.

Welcome to apartment 5A, home of comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

Unlike a lot of apartments in New York, the place is pretty spacious.

Both real life and fictional Seinfeld share a love of baseball...

He even has a photograph of former Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez hanging up.

Hernandez would guest star as himself during the two part season three episode 'The Boyfriend.'

Here's Jerry's kitchen, where Kramer would often stop by to steal food from the fridge.

Pretty spot-on, no?

Jerry was famously a big fan of cereal. Here's what he was eating.

The show was likely raking in big bucks for all that product placement hidden in plain sight.

If you look up, you'll get a reminder that this is a set, no matter how real it seems.

Jerry's favourite super hero sat on top of his stereo...

... and he made it into the re-creation.

In real life, Seinfeld is a huge Superman fan. The two of them even starred in a series of American Express commercials together back in 2004.

Superman is almost hidden on a very crowded book shelf.

Remember VHS tapes?

Jerry had a diverse taste in music, as evidenced by his CD collection.

Some of his favourites, as seen above, include Herbie Hancock, Barbra Streisand, and Neil Young.

The apartment has quite a collection of humour books.

'The Big Book of Jewish Humour,' shown above, was co-written by William Novak, who happens to be the father of comedian BJ Novak ('The Office').

It is funny to see how big the apartment's book collection is, given that Jerry once told George that he never understands why people keep books even after they have read them.

Here's Jerry's work space, where he was rarely seen working. While this re-creation is mostly spot-on, they couldn't get every single detail right ...

Jerry had a Mac, not a PC.

According to Mashable, the exhibit swapped out Jerry's Mac for a PC.

This was during the days before Apple ruled the world.

Jerry Seinfeld's passion for cars seems to go back a long way. His apartment is decorated with photos of Porsches.

In recent years, Seinfeld has turned his love for cars into the successful web series 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee' on Crackle.

Seinfeld's fridge represented a few of the comedian's favourite things.

The Porsche appears once again.

In reality, Seinfeld has a huge car collection spanning different brands and decades. But it seems like Porsche is his favourite.

Another one of the magnets is a poster for 1978's infamous 'Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.'

On 'Seinfeld,' Jerry and the gang had a thing for bad movies. In the classic season two episode 'The Chinese Restaurant,' they all wait for a table at a Chinese restaurant before heading off to a screening of 'Plan 9 from Outer Space.'

Yes, Jerry really does love the Mets.

While looking around, Jerry has a poster for the 1976 'King Kong' remake.

In the remake, which is not looked at as highly as the 1933 original, King Kong climbs the World Trade Center instead of the Empire State Building.

Jerry had a lot of magazines lying around.

The visible issue of The New Yorker is from November 28, 1994.

The proud New Yorker that he is, Seinfeld's apartment contains a lot of vintage photos and paintings of The Big Apple.

Here is Ellis Island.

Because 'Seinfeld' is such a distinctly New York show, it is easy to forget that it was actually shot in Los Angeles.

Look behind the blinds and you'll see the backdrop, which looks a lot more convincing on TV.

But that wasn't quite what Jerry's view was like.

Jerry's apartment, located in Manhattan's Upper West Side, didn't have as impressive a view of the skyline. In reality, it looked right into the apartment across the street.

This played a big role in many episodes, especially the fourth season episode 'The Contest.' Vulture recently hailed this as the best episode of 'Seinfeld.'

And while we got an in-depth glimpse at Jerry's apartment, Kramer's will have to remain a mystery.

