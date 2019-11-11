'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin was found dead alongside pet pug at bottom of remote hill in Oregon

NBC The late Charles Levin as the mohel in a 1993 episode of ‘Seinfeld.’

Actor Charles Levin was found dead the bottom of a hill in a remote area in Oregon, according to NBC News. He had been missing for more than two weeks.

Authorities believe the actor – best known for roles in “Seinfeld,” “Annie Hall,” and “This Is Spinal Tap” – got lost while driving on mountain roads and fell after exiting his vehicle.

The decomposed body of actor Charles Levin was found at the bottom of a hill in Oregon, according to NBC News.

Levin – best known for roles like the mohel in the 1993 “Seinfeld” episode “The Bris,” as well as appearances in films like “Annie Hall” and “This Is Spinal Tap” – first went missing on June 28, according to police reports. Authorities believe the 70-year-old actor became lost and fell after exiting his Fiat on remote mountain roads in Cave Junction, Oregon.

Police found his partially decomposed body on July 13 more than two weeks later, which had reportedly been scavenged by vultures and maggots. The remains of his pet pug were found near his car at the top of the hill, according to NBC.

Locals told The Daily Mail that the route Levin had been driving is too dangerous for a truck, let alone a Fiat. to retrieve his body, first responders slid down the hill and used a rope and pulley system.

Levin’s acquaintance Julie Hutt, who last saw him before he disappeared, told The Daily Mail he had been preparing to move from Grants Pass, Oregon to Cave Junction. His disappearance was first reported by his 34-year-old son, Jesse.

