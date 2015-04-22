Segway Polo is a real sport and the world championship just took place in England

Rugby College in Warwickshire, England hosted the inaugural international Segway Polo Championship on April 18th.

Segway polo can best be described as a cross between horse polo and hockey, played on a battery-powered scooter. 16 teams from different parts of the world played against each other over the two day tournament.

The sport launched over a decade ago in California, and has been slowly gaining popularity. Segways are becoming increasingly popular in many European and US cities because they offer an invigorating form of sightseeing.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

