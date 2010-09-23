Check Out The Extreme Racial Segregation In America's Biggest Cities

Gus Lubin
segregation

America is known as the Great Melting Pot.

But a closer look at census data shows we’re a lot closer to a dinner plate with the peas here, carrots here, potatoes here, and steak over there. In other words, a very high level of racial segregation.

This cool series of maps was produced by Eric Fischer, based on a map of Chicago from Bill Rankin’s Radical Cartography.

Red represents white people, blue is black, green is Asian, and orange is Hispanic, and each dot is 25 people.

Phoenix: Hispanics live in the south west

Now here's one thing that brings us together...

