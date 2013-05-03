Sega Sued Because Scenes In Ads For Video Game Weren't Identical To Actual Game

A scene from the 2012 demo.

Video game makers Sega and Gearbox Software are being sued for allegedly falsely advertising the graphics of a new game, Aliens: Colonial Marines.



The lawsuit was filed on Monday in California by law firm LLC Edelson. The plaintiff’s name is Damion Perrine, and he claims the quality of gameplay advertised at gaming trade shows and in advertisements for Aliens didn’t match the real experience.

An actual scene from the game.

Mostly, the difference between the preview demos of the game and the actual game appear to be around how light or dark the scenes in the game are, according to photos on Polygon. Characters behave differently and certain levels are missing, too, Polygon says.

The demo versions of the game were said to be “actual gameplay footage” by Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford at the time they were published. But when the game was released in February, the graphics seen in the demos did not represent the actual game graphics at all.

The suit seeks damages for people who pre-ordered the game before it was released. Presumably, they made their decision to buy based on the demos and ads.

It’s not the first time the game is catching flak from consumers.

Following the game’s release, the Advertising Standards Agency contacted Sega in March on behalf of a disgruntled gamer. Sega Europe acknowledged that the gameplay did not match the demos, promising to include a disclaimer that footage in online trailers for the game were not accurate.

Here’s the video that shows why people are furious over Aliens: Colonial Marines:

